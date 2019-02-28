|
Reynaldo Cruz Gurule, 77, a longtime resident of Canoncito, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reynaldo Gurule.
He was born to Bernardino Chavez and Guadalupe Gurule on May 3, 1941, in La Cueva, N.M.
A Catholic, and a member of St. Gertrude Church in Mora, N.M., he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Reynaldo enjoyed working on automobiles, carpentry work, and he basically was a jack-of-all-trades. He worked for the Salman and Thal ranches.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Gurule-Weber, father Bernardino Chavez, stepfather Frank Weber, brother Jimmy Weber, baby granddaughter Emily Daray Trujillo and sisters-in-law Magdelina Weber, Peggy Leyba and Elizabeth Ramos.
He is survived by his loving wife, Conferina S. Gurule of the family home; son Dwayne Gurule of the family home; daughter Loretta Gurule of the family home; daughter Vivian Trujillo (Benjamin) of Ledoux, N.M.; sister Isabel Medina of Canoncito; step-brother Robert Chavez (Ginny) of California; special grandchildren Damian Garcia and Alisha Maes, niece Gloria Gallegos (Tommy) of Mora; special cousin Dorothy Gurule of Albuquerque, N.M.; brothers-in-law Bernie Leyba of Farmington, N.M., Antonio Garcia (Evelyn) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Johnny Maldonado (Theresa) of La Junta, Colo., Edward Maldonado of Greeley, Colo., Teddy Maldonado of Rocky Ford, Colo., sisters-in-law Guadalupe Torres (John) of Greeley, Marie Maldonado (Julian) of Greeley and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many friends.
A rosary devotional will be recited Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9 a.m., with the funeral service to be conducted after the rosary with services held at St. Gertrude Church, with father Fred Alexander S.O.L.T. as celebrant.
Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be held at La Cueva Cemetery in La Cueva. Honorary bearers will be Juan Vigil, Julian Weathers, Emilio Brizal and Tommy Gallegos Sr.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Visit rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 1, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|