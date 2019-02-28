Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reynaldo Gurule. View Sign

Reynaldo Cruz Gurule, 77, a longtime resident of Canoncito, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to Bernardino Chavez and Guadalupe Gurule on May 3, 1941, in La Cueva, N.M.

A Catholic, and a member of St. Gertrude Church in Mora, N.M., he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Reynaldo enjoyed working on automobiles, carpentry work, and he basically was a jack-of-all-trades. He worked for the Salman and Thal ranches.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Gurule-Weber, father Bernardino Chavez, stepfather Frank Weber, brother Jimmy Weber, baby granddaughter Emily Daray Trujillo and sisters-in-law Magdelina Weber, Peggy Leyba and Elizabeth Ramos.

He is survived by his loving wife, Conferina S. Gurule of the family home; son Dwayne Gurule of the family home; daughter Loretta Gurule of the family home; daughter Vivian Trujillo (Benjamin) of Ledoux, N.M.; sister Isabel Medina of Canoncito; step-brother Robert Chavez (Ginny) of California; special grandchildren Damian Garcia and Alisha Maes, niece Gloria Gallegos (Tommy) of Mora; special cousin Dorothy Gurule of Albuquerque, N.M.; brothers-in-law Bernie Leyba of Farmington, N.M., Antonio Garcia (Evelyn) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Johnny Maldonado (Theresa) of La Junta, Colo., Edward Maldonado of Greeley, Colo., Teddy Maldonado of Rocky Ford, Colo., sisters-in-law Guadalupe Torres (John) of Greeley, Marie Maldonado (Julian) of Greeley and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many friends.

A rosary devotional will be recited Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9 a.m., with the funeral service to be conducted after the rosary with services held at St. Gertrude Church, with father Fred Alexander S.O.L.T. as celebrant.

Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be held at La Cueva Cemetery in La Cueva. Honorary bearers will be Juan Vigil, Julian Weathers, Emilio Brizal and Tommy Gallegos Sr.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Visit Reynaldo Cruz Gurule, 77, a longtime resident of Canoncito, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.He was born to Bernardino Chavez and Guadalupe Gurule on May 3, 1941, in La Cueva, N.M.A Catholic, and a member of St. Gertrude Church in Mora, N.M., he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.Reynaldo enjoyed working on automobiles, carpentry work, and he basically was a jack-of-all-trades. He worked for the Salman and Thal ranches.He was preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Gurule-Weber, father Bernardino Chavez, stepfather Frank Weber, brother Jimmy Weber, baby granddaughter Emily Daray Trujillo and sisters-in-law Magdelina Weber, Peggy Leyba and Elizabeth Ramos.He is survived by his loving wife, Conferina S. Gurule of the family home; son Dwayne Gurule of the family home; daughter Loretta Gurule of the family home; daughter Vivian Trujillo (Benjamin) of Ledoux, N.M.; sister Isabel Medina of Canoncito; step-brother Robert Chavez (Ginny) of California; special grandchildren Damian Garcia and Alisha Maes, niece Gloria Gallegos (Tommy) of Mora; special cousin Dorothy Gurule of Albuquerque, N.M.; brothers-in-law Bernie Leyba of Farmington, N.M., Antonio Garcia (Evelyn) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Johnny Maldonado (Theresa) of La Junta, Colo., Edward Maldonado of Greeley, Colo., Teddy Maldonado of Rocky Ford, Colo., sisters-in-law Guadalupe Torres (John) of Greeley, Marie Maldonado (Julian) of Greeley and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many friends.A rosary devotional will be recited Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9 a.m., with the funeral service to be conducted after the rosary with services held at St. Gertrude Church, with father Fred Alexander S.O.L.T. as celebrant.Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be held at La Cueva Cemetery in La Cueva. Honorary bearers will be Juan Vigil, Julian Weathers, Emilio Brizal and Tommy Gallegos Sr.Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Visit rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Funeral Home Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close