Ricardo Alarid - Oct. 23, 2019
A memorial Mass to Bless Ricardo's soul will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Las Vegas, N.M. on his birthday July 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. The mass will be broadcast online through Facebook: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church-LV, NM, on the website oloslasvegas.org
or on YouTube Our Lady of Sorrows Las Vegas, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ruperto and Rosita Alarid, his wife Guadalupe Alarid and all of his siblings except for his older brother, Miguel, who survives him. He is also survived by his second wife, Sylvia and her family, his daughters Ana Marie Gonzales (Macario), Rose Gallegos (Alfredo/deceased), Sylvia Garcia (Manuel) and his son Dr. Richard Alarid (Elaine). His grandchildren Alan, Aaron and Alicia Gallegos, Dr. Melissa Garica, Felicia Garcia, Melinda, Anita and Diego Gonzales and Kianna Alarid, his step grandchildren Juan and Jane Montano and Merlinda.
Ricardo loved to work and loved working hard. He worked mainly as a ranch hand. For many years he owned his own herd of cattle. When his parents were alive he was deeply devoted to them and was there to help them and to love and respect them until the day they died. He loved to share stories of growing up on a ranch and loved his family deeply.
During his free time he cut, split and sold wood. He made art out of old barbed wire and wood. He loved spending time on his ranch in Tierra Mote, dressing up and dancing. In his younger days he hunted with his many friends, and rodeoed. He loved our Lord Jesus Christ. Some members of his family believe he may have been accompanied by San Martin de Porres, not known but described by him, in his hour of death.
Memorials can be made in his name to the Our Lady of Sorrows Building Fund in Las Vegas, N.M.