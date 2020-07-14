1/1
Ricardo Alfonso Trujillo
1930 - 2020
Ricardo Alfonso Trujillo, age 90, a longtime resident of Coyote, N.M., passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born on July 9, 1930 to Benjamin Trujillo and Sofia Cordova in Sombrio, N.M.
He loved ranching, running his dozer, his ATV, he loved playing his accordian and he loved his family.
Ricardo is preceded in death by his parents: Benjamin and Sofia Trujillo; wife: Maria Celisia Trujillo: sons: Rudy Trujillo, Randy Trujillo and Joseph Trujillo; daughter-in-law: Judy Trujillo; brother: Joe Trujillo.
He is survived by his children: Lorraine Trujillo of Lubbock, Tex., Tony Trujillo (Linda Mae) of Las Vegas, N.M., Benjamin Trujillo (Eula) of Coyote, N.M., Isabel Villez (Lawrence) of Albuquerque, N.M., Manuel Trujillo (Celina) of Las Vegas, N.M., Raymond Trujillo of Las Vegas, N.M., Phillip Trujillo (Cenda) of Coyote, N.M. and Moises Trujillo of Coyote, N.M.; 13: grandchildren; 20: great grandchildren; 4: great great grandchildren; brother: Ramon Trujillo (Jean) of Albuquerque, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephew, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 9:00 a.m. funeral mass to follow with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.
Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to immediate family members only. Masks are required.
Interment will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery on the Trujillo Ranch in Coyote, N.M., with the following serving as pallberars: Michael Trujillo, Benjamin Trujillo Jr., Rudy Trujillo Jr., Eloy Trujillo, Matthew Trujillo and Lawrence Villez. Honorary pallberars will be James Villez and Justin Gallegos.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
