Richard Anthony Lovato age 68, a longtime resident of Wagon Mound, N.M., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 in Wagon Mound, N.M.

He was born in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 10, 1951, to Larry Lovato and Emma Martinez.

He served in the United States Navy from June 1969 through August 1971. He was a Welding Instructor at TVI and Luna Community College and retired after 12 years as Utility Director for the Village of Wagon Mound, N.M. He loved to cut and gather firewood, listen to music, hunt, and fish and played basketball. He was a master at the barbecue.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Larry and Emma Lovato; brothers: Jerry Lovato, Ray Gene Lovato. Ross Lovato and Rudy Lovato; maternal grandmother: Margaret Martinez.

He is survived by his wife of the family home: Frances Lovato, sons: Richard Brito, Matthew Garcia Lovato, Mario Lovato, daughter: Amanda Lovato, brothers: Leroy Lovato, Bernie Lovato, Goddaughters: Linda Lovato and Angelic Martinez, his furry friends: Gizmo and Holly, numerous: in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary service will be recited on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Santa Clara Church in Wagon Mound, N.M. Funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. also at Santa Clara Church in Wagon Mound, N.M., with Father Bob Peccatiello as celebrant. Cremation will follow services. Casket Bearers will be Albert Marquez, Eugene Garcia, Robert Aragon, Rudy Lovato, Lawrence Martinez, Vincent Martinez, Andrew Martinez and Mario Lovato. Honorary Bearer will be Tony Pacheco. Interment will take place at a later date at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM, 1-800-479-3511 or 5505-425-3511.

