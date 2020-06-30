Or Copy this URL to Share

Colonel, USAF (Ret.)



Colonel Richard C. Doom, a resident of Blanchard, N.M., was born in New York on Dec. 3, 1921. He died in Santa Fe, N.M., on June 26, 2020. He is survived by his sons, William, Robert, Michael, John, and his daughter, Susan Attridge. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Ft. Logan, Colo., with full military honors.

