Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Burial 9:30 AM St. Anthony's Cemetery.

Richard Edward Estrada entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

He was born to Rita Solano and Ray Estrada on May 3, 1971 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Richard worked for West Las Vegas School District and later worked as a cook in various restaurants. He enjoyed working as a handyman and was extremely talented. He took special pride in his detailed work as a construction finisher and painter. He had a very outgoing personality, a great sense of humor and was always willing to help others. Richard was loved by all his family and friends because of his kind and caring heart.

Richard is survived by his wife: Annabelle; his mother and stepfather: Rita and Gerald Martinez; his father: Ray Estrada; the mother of his children: Jeanette Lujan; his sons: Justin (Hilary) Estrada and Gabriel Estrada; grandson: Jusiah; his maternal grandmother: Senobia Solano-Gonzales; brother: Mark Estrada; sisters: Joann Lucero and Evelyn Estrada-Cobos; niece and nephews: Pete (Renee) Urioste, Valentino and Jovon Cobos; great-nieces and nephew: Claire, Aubrey, Olivia and Noah Urioste; Aunts: Barbara Garduño, Victoria Vigil, Annabell Solano, and Margaret (Ken) Carlson; uncles: Ernest (Lorraine) Solano, Albert (Connie) Solano, and Frank Solano; and numerous: cousins and relatives who he loved dearly.

Due to the current health advisory, a memorial service for Richard will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be held after private family viewing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Cemetery.

