Richard R. Torres, age 89, a lifelong resident of Las Tusas, "Sapello" N.M. passed away peacefully at Vida Encantada Rest Home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Epifanio and Lucianita Torres; sisters: Dolores "Lola" Romero and Jose, Lourdes Sandoval and Valentin, Antonia Archibeque and Brigido and Alice Romero and Adolfo.
Rosary devotional services will be recited on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services to be at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Timothy Meurer as celebrant.
Interment will be at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Cemetery in Sapello, N.M.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 4, 2019