Richard Roybal
1947 - 2020
Richard Daniel Roybal, age 73, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1947 to the late Fidel Roybal and Isidora C de Baca in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He loved to dance, fish, hunt, go camping and cook. Richard was a school bus driver for East Las Vegas Schools, West Las Vegas Schools and the United World College. He also worked at New Mexico Behavioral Health Institution and he was a diesel mechanic. Basically he was a Jack of all trades.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Fidel and Isidora Roybal.
Richard is survived by his wife: Lorraine Romero of the family home; children: Angelo Roybal of Las Vegas, N.M., Andrea Romero of Albuquerque, N.M., Anthony Romero, Andrew Romero both of Denver, Colo., Diego Roybal and family of Albuquerque, N.M., Denise Roybal and family of Las Vegas, N.M. and Kathleen Roybal and family of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Kaiden, Shanya, Jude, Haley, A.J., Marissa, Bradon and Justin; brother: Rudolpho Roybal of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Viola Rudolph and family, Patsy Marquez (Arthur) both of Albuquerque, N.M. and Concha; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary devotional services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, funeral mass will follow, both services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Las Vegas N.M.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
