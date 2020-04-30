Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Van Scoyk. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Van Scoyk, 73, passed away peacefully in his home April 23, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinsons. Richard was born in Springfield, Ill., on Dec. 28, 1946 to Eunice Peek and Alan Adler. Richard lost his father to an untimely death when he was only 10 days old. At the age of 5, his mother married Beryl Van Scoyk, who adopted Richard. They moved to a ranch in Stanley, N.M., where Richard and his sister, Jane, were raised. Richard attended Stanley Elementary School and was a graduate of Moriarty High School. He attended college at NMSU, where he took a part time job at the university radio station that eventually led to a 20 plus year career in broadcasting. Richard completed both his bachelor's degree in 1995, and an interdisciplinary master's degree in psychology and counseling in 1997 at Western New Mexico University. His career as a mental health therapist led him to Border Area Mental Health in Deming, N.M., Rancho Valmora in Watrous, NM, and finally NMBHI in Las Vegas, N.M., where he retired in 2012 due to growing medical issues. Richard always leaned on God's guidance and direction in his work, touching lives with his knowledge, love and perpetual sense of humor. The stories are too numerous to tell – but lie deeply embedded in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His presence in our lives will be greatly missed. Richard is survived by his wife, Karen and adoring cat, Ashton, of Las Vegas, N.M., his sister, Jane Thomas (Gary), of McIntosh, N.M., Children: Michaela Rosenau (Roze), Moose City, Idaho, Shannon Payne (Kevin), Thorndale, Tex., Trisha Sloan (Rich Day), Huntington, Ind., Jonathan Hays (Rae Lynn), Eureka, Mont., Ronny Hays, Datil, N.M. and Valerie Brown (Anthony), Las Vegas, Nev. Grandchildren include: Andrew Turner (Emilie), Paige Hardwick, Jolynn Taylor (Jake), Tyler Sloan, Garrett Sloan, Rachel Cooper, Matthew Cooper, Shelby White (Kyle), Justin Hays, Trestin Benson, Peyton Benson and Devon Brown; plus five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special "Thank You" to all the staff at Ambercare (especially Ben Bustos, who was always just a phone call away) for their exemplary care during Richard's final days. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Stanley Cemetery, in Stanley, N.M., officiated by Mike Herrera, retired pastor of Calvary Chapel Las Vegas. Pall Bearers: Jonathan Hays, Ronny Hays, Kevin Payne, Garrett Sloan, Tyler Sloan and Andrew Turner. Honorary Pall Bearers: Lewis Foster, Gary Thomas and Richard Day. Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave, Las Vegas, N.M 87701. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Richard Van Scoyk, 73, passed away peacefully in his home April 23, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinsons. Richard was born in Springfield, Ill., on Dec. 28, 1946 to Eunice Peek and Alan Adler. Richard lost his father to an untimely death when he was only 10 days old. At the age of 5, his mother married Beryl Van Scoyk, who adopted Richard. They moved to a ranch in Stanley, N.M., where Richard and his sister, Jane, were raised. Richard attended Stanley Elementary School and was a graduate of Moriarty High School. He attended college at NMSU, where he took a part time job at the university radio station that eventually led to a 20 plus year career in broadcasting. Richard completed both his bachelor's degree in 1995, and an interdisciplinary master's degree in psychology and counseling in 1997 at Western New Mexico University. His career as a mental health therapist led him to Border Area Mental Health in Deming, N.M., Rancho Valmora in Watrous, NM, and finally NMBHI in Las Vegas, N.M., where he retired in 2012 due to growing medical issues. Richard always leaned on God's guidance and direction in his work, touching lives with his knowledge, love and perpetual sense of humor. The stories are too numerous to tell – but lie deeply embedded in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His presence in our lives will be greatly missed. Richard is survived by his wife, Karen and adoring cat, Ashton, of Las Vegas, N.M., his sister, Jane Thomas (Gary), of McIntosh, N.M., Children: Michaela Rosenau (Roze), Moose City, Idaho, Shannon Payne (Kevin), Thorndale, Tex., Trisha Sloan (Rich Day), Huntington, Ind., Jonathan Hays (Rae Lynn), Eureka, Mont., Ronny Hays, Datil, N.M. and Valerie Brown (Anthony), Las Vegas, Nev. Grandchildren include: Andrew Turner (Emilie), Paige Hardwick, Jolynn Taylor (Jake), Tyler Sloan, Garrett Sloan, Rachel Cooper, Matthew Cooper, Shelby White (Kyle), Justin Hays, Trestin Benson, Peyton Benson and Devon Brown; plus five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special "Thank You" to all the staff at Ambercare (especially Ben Bustos, who was always just a phone call away) for their exemplary care during Richard's final days. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Stanley Cemetery, in Stanley, N.M., officiated by Mike Herrera, retired pastor of Calvary Chapel Las Vegas. Pall Bearers: Jonathan Hays, Ronny Hays, Kevin Payne, Garrett Sloan, Tyler Sloan and Andrew Turner. Honorary Pall Bearers: Lewis Foster, Gary Thomas and Richard Day. Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave, Las Vegas, N.M 87701. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close