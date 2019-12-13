Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard W. Davis, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., was welcomed home by his heavenly father Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born Aug. 2, 1960, in Albuquerque, N.M., to parents Ethel and Vernon Davis.

Richard graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland, Calif. After moving back to New Mexico, he enrolled at El Rito Community College where he studied meat cutting. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, being outdoors, playing pool and dancing.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Annie and Aurelio Herrera, and by his uncle Nat Herrera and uncle Tony Montano, cousins Denise Archuleta and David Herrera.

Richard is survived by his mother Ethel and step-father George Dearinger, brother Vernon R. Davis, his daughters Felicia Davis, Chantel Davis, Sylvia Davis and his three grandchildren Amar, Ser-rae and Khailo Foster, and his longtime girlfriend Bea Trujillo and her daughter Mariah, whom he helped raise and considered his daughter, Bea's son Jonathan (Natalie), children Juan, Derick, Julie and Destiny (who was his sugar plum) and he loved them all very much. Uncles and aunts Emerson Herrera (Lina), Cornelio Herrera (Air), Nimrod Herrera (Gloria), Edna Jerro, Deckie Byrum (Al), Demi Archuleta (Pres), Eileen Armijo (Robert), Liz Montano, Kitty Herrera (Lore). He is also survived by nephew Vernon Davis Jr. and niece Ruby Davis.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the El Rito Presbyterian Church of Chacon, N.M. Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to and under the care of Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe, N.M.

Richard will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Richard W. Davis, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., was welcomed home by his heavenly father Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.Richard was born Aug. 2, 1960, in Albuquerque, N.M., to parents Ethel and Vernon Davis.Richard graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland, Calif. After moving back to New Mexico, he enrolled at El Rito Community College where he studied meat cutting. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, being outdoors, playing pool and dancing.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Annie and Aurelio Herrera, and by his uncle Nat Herrera and uncle Tony Montano, cousins Denise Archuleta and David Herrera.Richard is survived by his mother Ethel and step-father George Dearinger, brother Vernon R. Davis, his daughters Felicia Davis, Chantel Davis, Sylvia Davis and his three grandchildren Amar, Ser-rae and Khailo Foster, and his longtime girlfriend Bea Trujillo and her daughter Mariah, whom he helped raise and considered his daughter, Bea's son Jonathan (Natalie), children Juan, Derick, Julie and Destiny (who was his sugar plum) and he loved them all very much. Uncles and aunts Emerson Herrera (Lina), Cornelio Herrera (Air), Nimrod Herrera (Gloria), Edna Jerro, Deckie Byrum (Al), Demi Archuleta (Pres), Eileen Armijo (Robert), Liz Montano, Kitty Herrera (Lore). He is also survived by nephew Vernon Davis Jr. and niece Ruby Davis.Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the El Rito Presbyterian Church of Chacon, N.M. Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to and under the care of Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe, N.M.Richard will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close