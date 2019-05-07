Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick A. Christianson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rick A. Christianson, 51, peacefully passed away at his home April 27, 2019. Rick was known for his love of life and his family, passion for traveling, and learning new things.

He is preceded in death by his parents Rolla (Pete) and Mary Emma Christianson.

Rick is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Isabelle, sister Edith Gallegos, niece Denise Gallegos, nephew Andrew Gallegos, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and co-workers. Also touching Rick's life was his cousin in-law Daniel Solis who was always there for him.

A funeral mass will be held on May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Moriarty, N.M. A reception will immediately follow at the church.

A private burial at sea will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Rick's wife Kathy and daughter Isabelle.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 8, 2019

