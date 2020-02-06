Robert A. Valdez, 76, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Albuquerque. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Petra Valdez; sisters: Mary and Agnes Valdez and Lori Rascon; and brothers: Arthur "Boy" Valdez, Ray A. Valdez, Andrew Valdez, and Ray T. Valdez.
He is survived by his spouse, Kathy Valdez of Las Vegas, N.M.; three daughters: Bobbi Lynn Martinez (Clarence Romero) of Las Vegas, N.M., Bobbi Ella Tafoya (Jacob) of San Tan, Ariz., and Bobbi Jo Valdez of Phoenix, Ariz.; one sister, Carmen Hoogerhuis and a brother, Patrick Valdez both of Las Vegas, N.M.; six grandchildren: Elizabeth Garcia (Arcenio) of Phoenix, Ariz., Alex Martinez, Adrianna Martinez (Austin), and Christopher Martinez all of Las Vegas, N.M., and Kendra and Kayden Tafoya, both of San Tan, Ariz.; a great granddaughter, Azianna Garza of Las Vegas, N.M. and by numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew Darwin Rascon (Stella).
Robert was born on Nov. 19, 1943. After graduating from high school he entered the U. S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a Corporal. For some time he worked as a psychiatric tech at the Las Vegas Medical Center and later on became a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was very artistic and loved art work. He collected cars and NFL football helmets and enjoyed listening to the music of the 50s.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with a rosary at 9 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Cremation has taken place and the interment of the cremains will be held at a later date.
The family has requested that memorials be made to the Fisher House, a veteran organization that helps military families, of Christina Ramirez, Program Director, 1501 San Pedro SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.
