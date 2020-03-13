Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Coca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Coca passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Albuquerque, N.M., from complications after a many-years-long, courageous battle with leukemia.

Bob was born in Las Vegas, N.M., on Dec. 22, 1942. He was preceded in death by his mother, Simonita Brown, his father Alfredo Coca Jr. and his brother, Orlando Coca. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Louisa Tenorio-Coca, his sons Mark Coca and Kevin Coca, his daughter Jeannie (Larry Bitsoih), grandchildren Amanda Lehman, Audre Hefner (Mike), Jai Bitsoih, Mona Bitsoih, Charley Bitsoih and Davis Fajardo, great-grandson Devyn Hefner, brother Ray Coca (Patsy), sister Connie Coca (Joe), stepson Brandon Fajardo (Anastasia), stepdaughter Daineane Fajardo, stepdaughter Natisha Anaya (Victor) and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob was a veteran of the Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. He obtained a Masters of Education from Highlands University, where he was recognized as a "Who's Who" scholar for his dedication to advanced knowledge and research.

Later, Bob had a long and successful career with the federal government, where he championed fellow Hispanic workers and fought passionately for employee rights.

Bob had two great passions in his life: his studies and his grandchildren. He was an avid reader and student of physics and quantum physics until his death, and he passed his love of reading and learning onto his children and, later, his grandchildren.

Bob never met someone who he would not later consider a friend, and all would have heard countless stories of his beloved grandchildren. Amanda, Audre, Jai, Mona, Charley and Davis were the lights of his life and possess scores of texts, emails, cards and notes from Grandpa, telling them how special they are and how much he loved them. His is an astounding testimony of the unconditional love of a grandfather for his grandchildren.

A remembrance service will be held at the Lions Club of Moriarty in Moriarty, N.M. (201 Broadway) on March 21, 2020 at noon.

