Robert G. Tapia passed away March 15, 2019. He was born to Mauricio and Adela Tapia in La Liendre, N.M., on July 6, 1944.
He was a Vietnam veteran and Green Beret. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Viola (Chello) Tapia, son Robert Tapia and fiance Lynn, daughter Brenda Salazar and husband Steven, sisters Mary Sirianni (husband Gus) from Patterson, Calif., and Theresa Madrid (Ivan) from Ribera, N.M.
He is also survived by grandchildren Alex wife Dolores, James wife Deanna, Robert, Viola, Corey, Isaac, Angel, Ariel, and great grandchildren Alexander and Liliana.
A rosary and mass will be held at Holy Ghost Church, 833 Arizona St. SE, Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 9:30 a.m. Following mass, burial will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, NM 87501.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 29, 2019