Robert K. "Bob" Johnston, a lifelong resident of the world and a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., since 1990, departed this planet April 26, 2019, after an unequal battle with small strokes, pneumonia and the infirmities of old age.

His passage to another plane of existence was marked by two raindrops and a barely perceptible tremor of the earth.

Bob Johnston was born Oct. 14, 1920, in Los Angeles, to Ray Uriah Johnston and Nadene Peck Johnston.

He was raised in South Dakota and graduated from the Colorado School of Mines in 1940 as a petroleum engineer. His working career included 32 years in research and development for Exxon, Southwest Research Institute, and others, followed by 27 years as a free-lance translator of scientific Russian, then a third career in creative writing.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Mary Sue Doyle Johnston, and by three children from a previous marriage; Lucinda Alvis and Ray Johnston in Texas and Carl Johnston in Georgia. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Rebecca Johnston, Tyler Johnston, Catharine Munguia, Gregory Johnston and Angelica Alvis; and three great-granddaughters; Azalie Johnston, Rosalyn Johnston and Jade Munguia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a son, Michael Johnston.

He leaves behind a few friends who loved him and two cats who tolerated him. He said that he had never expected to spend his declining years excavating cat litter boxes.

Bob Johnston was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society, a Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League, and a member of Alcoholics Anonymous with continuous sobriety since 1969.

His published works include numerous technical and scientific papers, translations of eight books from the Russian, 50-odd poems, and a dozen short stories. A collection of his poetry was published in 2011 under the title "At the Rim." He also leaves behind five volumes of unpublished poetry, an unfinished novel, and his unfinished memoirs.

He remained active in skiing and tennis until his mid-70s. After his retirement as a translator in 1999, he continued to pursue his main hobby, competitive contract bridge.

His writing activities included letters to New Mexico newspapers, reflecting his outrage at having been propelled into a century he never understood.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.