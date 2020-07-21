1/
Robert L. Valdez
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Valdez, age 82, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1937 to Nico Romero and Nellie Valdez in Las Vegas, N.M.
He is survived by his wife: Adelina Valdez; daughters: Roberta Valdez, Katheryn Mangun and Lynn Karen Valdez; son: Steve Gallegos (daughters: Kathy Gallegos, Danelle Olivares and Anita Valdez; stepdaughters: Geraldine Aragon and Mary Duran; stepson: Diego Griego; step daughter: Cindy Branch.
Rosary devotional services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9 a.m. funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
Burial of cremains will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, NM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 21, 2020
Rest in peace, my friend.
Frye Martinez
Friend
July 21, 2020
He was a good friend. He will be missed.
Tony lujan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved