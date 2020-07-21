Robert L. Valdez, age 82, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1937 to Nico Romero and Nellie Valdez in Las Vegas, N.M.

He is survived by his wife: Adelina Valdez; daughters: Roberta Valdez, Katheryn Mangun and Lynn Karen Valdez; son: Steve Gallegos (daughters: Kathy Gallegos, Danelle Olivares and Anita Valdez; stepdaughters: Geraldine Aragon and Mary Duran; stepson: Diego Griego; step daughter: Cindy Branch.

Rosary devotional services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9 a.m. funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Burial of cremains will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, NM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store