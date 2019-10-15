Robert Lovato, age 84, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., has gone to be with our Lord on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1935 in Chapelle, N.M., to Salomon Lovato and Teodora Gurule.
He served in the United States Army National Guard from the year 1955-1957. He was self-employed and owned a boarding home. A Catholic, and a member of the Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Salomon and Teodora Lovato, brothers: Arthur Lovato and Raymond Lovato.
He is survived by his sister: Angelina Jaramillo of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rosary service will be recited on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M. Pallbearers will be the following Andrew Lovato, Patrick Lovato, Frank Lovato, Johnny Martinez, David Jaramillo and Joe Lovato.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM, 1800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 16, 2019