Robert M. Martinez, 61, a lifetime resident of San Miguel, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

He was born to Daniel Martinez and Louise Lopez Martinez on July 10, 1957 in Las Vegas, N.M.

He is preceded in death by his daughter: Monique Martinez; mother Louise Martinez, brother Edward Martinez and in-laws: Berna and David Rivera.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette A. Martinez, of the family home in San Miguel, N.M.; daughter Nicole Flores and husband Rudy of Truth or Consequences, N.M.; son Fabian Martinez (Bianca) of San Miguel; daughter Tiffany Martinez (Pargas) of San Miguel,; special grandson Mykle Sena, whom Robert raised; father Daniel Martinez of La Fragua,, N.M.; brother David Martinez and wife Connie of Chimayo, N.M.; sister Charlene Valdez of La Fragua; grandchildren Alexis and Jonathan Flores, Jeremiah Eastman, Delaney Martinez, Kiana and Jacob Yara, and Xavier Martinez, sisters-in-law Flora (George) Villas of Gallup, N.M.; Alice (Fernando) Flores of Bernalillo, N.M.; Mary Ann Sena (Fulgencio) of Sena, N.M.; Marcella (Troy) Aguilar of San Miguel; three godchildren: David Martinez Jr., Alias Vigil and Michael Montoya and numerous: nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11 a.m., at San Miguel del Vado Church in San Miguel, with Father Moses Kwankwo as celebrant.

Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be at a later date. Robert will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 29, 2019

