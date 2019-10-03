Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Sanchez. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Sanchez, 35, a resident of Los Martinitos, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2019. Robert was a devoted Catholic and a member of Santa Rita Church. His hobbies were singing, playing sports, outdoor activities, and spending time with his family.

Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha and Jose Martinez of Bernal, Vivian (Pee Wee) Sanchez and William Sanchez of Las Vegas; sister Lisa Sanchez and father Lupe Sanchez of Los Martinitos; uncles Tommy, Jerry and Christy Jo Sanchez, Ernest Garcia and aunts Elizabeth and Josephine Martinez of Bernal.

Robert was born on Nov. 3, 1983, to Mary Sanchez and the late Lupe Sanchez from Los Martinitos. He is survived by his four children: Lauren, Josiah, Mariah, and Anaya Sanchez whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his fiancé Amanda Lucero. And by a sister, Angela Sanchez and brother Chris Sanchez; uncles: Arthur (Rachel) of Bernal, Norman (Bonnie) of Los Lunas, Michael (Gina) of Bernal, Patrick (Leigh Ann) of Las Vegas, Joseph (Yoanna) of Las Vegas, Steve (Maria) of Los Martinitos, Jimmy Romero from Taos; aunts: Dorothy (Fred) of Albuquerque, Rosella (Benny) of Commerce City, Colo., Christine (Joel) of Los Martinitos, Tim (Steve) Martinez of Santa Fe, Patricia Emerson of New Orleans and Rita (Mike) of Angel Fire, Margaret Romero and Patricia Sanchez of Santa Fe, Cecilia Garcia of Amarillo; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation was to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations from 1-4 p.m. All services will be held from the Immaculate Conception Church of Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, beginning with a rosary at 9 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. by Father George V. Salazar. The internment will follow in the Santa Rita Cemetery in Bernal, with the following serving as pallbearers: Jesus Martinez, Cris Perez, John Thomas Burch, Alex Martinez, Lil Pat Marrujo, Gerald Ulibarri, Justin Sanchez and JR Lucero. Honorary pallbearers are his nephews and nieces. Online condolences can be sent to the family at Robert Sanchez, 35, a resident of Los Martinitos, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2019. Robert was a devoted Catholic and a member of Santa Rita Church. His hobbies were singing, playing sports, outdoor activities, and spending time with his family.Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha and Jose Martinez of Bernal, Vivian (Pee Wee) Sanchez and William Sanchez of Las Vegas; sister Lisa Sanchez and father Lupe Sanchez of Los Martinitos; uncles Tommy, Jerry and Christy Jo Sanchez, Ernest Garcia and aunts Elizabeth and Josephine Martinez of Bernal.Robert was born on Nov. 3, 1983, to Mary Sanchez and the late Lupe Sanchez from Los Martinitos. He is survived by his four children: Lauren, Josiah, Mariah, and Anaya Sanchez whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his fiancé Amanda Lucero. And by a sister, Angela Sanchez and brother Chris Sanchez; uncles: Arthur (Rachel) of Bernal, Norman (Bonnie) of Los Lunas, Michael (Gina) of Bernal, Patrick (Leigh Ann) of Las Vegas, Joseph (Yoanna) of Las Vegas, Steve (Maria) of Los Martinitos, Jimmy Romero from Taos; aunts: Dorothy (Fred) of Albuquerque, Rosella (Benny) of Commerce City, Colo., Christine (Joel) of Los Martinitos, Tim (Steve) Martinez of Santa Fe, Patricia Emerson of New Orleans and Rita (Mike) of Angel Fire, Margaret Romero and Patricia Sanchez of Santa Fe, Cecilia Garcia of Amarillo; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.A visitation was to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations from 1-4 p.m. All services will be held from the Immaculate Conception Church of Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, beginning with a rosary at 9 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. by Father George V. Salazar. The internment will follow in the Santa Rita Cemetery in Bernal, with the following serving as pallbearers: Jesus Martinez, Cris Perez, John Thomas Burch, Alex Martinez, Lil Pat Marrujo, Gerald Ulibarri, Justin Sanchez and JR Lucero. Honorary pallbearers are his nephews and nieces. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements have bee entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 4252-9319 or 1-888-525-9319. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close