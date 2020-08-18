Roger Gonzales

Roger G. Gonzales, 66, of Aurora, Colo., passed away on April 12, 2020.

Roger was born in Sabinoso, N.M. He was a US Army Veteran. He graduated from UNM with a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He had his own tax and accounting practice (TAXSAVERS) for 38 years. He loved spending summers at his ranch in New Mexico, where he would get his hands dirty, farm and unwind. He also enjoyed gardening, making wine, and spending time with family and friends. Roger will be remembered for his kind spirit and generosity.

Roger is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elaine, as well as his daughter Natalia and son Noah. He is also survived by his siblings Lino (Cathy), Fred (Denise), Corine, Lydia, and Angela (Gilbert).

Roger is preceded in death by parents Teodoro and Carolina Gonzales, as well as his brothers Max and Leroy.

Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Las Vegas, N.M., on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. for family only. Mass will be followed by a private burial in Maes, N.M.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to family only. Face masks and social distancing are required.

