Rosalia V. Crespin, age 101, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1919 to Sabino Vigil and Predicanda Garcia in Canoncito de Las Manuelitas, N.M.
Rosalia is preceded in death by her parents Sabino and Predicanda Vigil; husband Frank H. Crespin Sr.; sisters Aurora Trujillo and Genoveva Lucero; and granddaughter Michelle Crespin.
She is survived by her children: Frank Jr (Niccie); Liz (Stanton); William; Richard (Donna); Paul (Angela); Cecile (Benjie); and Celine (Jim); grandchildren: Michael; Valerie (Brandon); Francisco III (Genesis); Andrea; Lia (Alexander); Afton (Pancho); Steffie; Fallon; Tracy (Mario); Stella; Francine (Adrian); James; Daniel; Fabian; Heath (Jazzmine); 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Celenita "Sally" Bonney; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Rosalia moved to Las Vegas, N.M. as a young child with her mother and older sisters. Her father continued to work the farm in Canoncito supporting the family and ensuring his daughters' education.
Rosalia graduated from Las Vegas High School and attended New Mexico Normal University, now NM Highlands University. Following college, she taught in one-room schoolhouses in rural San Miguel County. During WWII, she worked in the finance department at Camp Luna in Las Vegas.
In the late 1940's, Rosalia went to work as a medical assistant and office manager for Dr. J.J. Johnson, Jr., a medical doctor in Las Vegas. In this job, she came to know many residents of Las Vegas and surrounding areas.
In 1950, she married Frank Crespin, whom she met before he deployed as a combat engineer to North Africa and the European Theater during WWII. They later had seven children, making their home in Las Vegas.
Rosalia believed caring for her family her most important job, including her large extended family of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She immersed herself in her children's activities: religious education, school, PTA, Cub Scouts, and sporting events. Never having learned to drive, she walked to and from work daily. She could spark up a conversation with anybody she met. She touched the hearts of all who knew her. She was the glue that held her large family together. When Rosalia's health declined, the family came together to provide her with devoted care at home.
Her family acknowledges the compassionate services of Ambercare Hospice and Esparanza Home Health Care. The family expresses appreciation to extended family members for their regular visits, love, and support.
Rosary devotional service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral service will follow, with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M., Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family and immediate friends. Face masks are required.
Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Sept. 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with the following serving as Pallbearers: Michael Crespin, Fabian Crespin, Mario Alcaraz, Pancho Cazares, James Crespin and Daniel Crespin. Honorary Pallbearers will be her remaining grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund 811 6th Street Las Vegas, NM 87701.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701.
