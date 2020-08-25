Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Rosana P. Vigil, went home to be with our Lord at the young age of 98 on Aug. 22, 2020. She was born May 10, 1922 in Wagon Mound, N.M. to the late Toribio Pineda and Nieves Montoya-Pineda. She was one of 10 children, and a longtime resident of Ojo Feliz, N.M. She made the family home and raised her eight children with her loving husband Juan B. Vigil of 45 years until his passing. Despite her large family, Rosana always made time for everyone and provided love and support to her family. While tending to the children and household, her loving husband worked tirelessly at the saw mill to provide for the family.
Rosana was a pioneer woman who worked hard all her life helping raise her younger siblings at the young age of 15 after her mother's passing. Having only attended school until the 8th grade, she taught herself at home. Having been a great cook and baker, she also taught many generations to bake. During her later years, she loved visiting the casino. She was a devout Catholic attending church every chance she could and prayed the rosary daily until she went to meet our lord.
Rosana is survived by her children: Joan Lopez (Sammy) of Wagon Mound, N.M., Angie Duran of Albuquerque, N.M., Mabel Esquibel (Eugene) of Tecolote, N.M., Joseph H.J. Vigil of Albuquerque, N.M., Elaine P. Vigil (Tim) of Denver, Colo. and Lucy of Albuquerque, N.M.), grandchildren: Samuel Lopez (Maria), Arnold Lopez (Monica), Darlene Lopez, Lorraine Turrieta (Lou), Filbert Lopez (Judy), Madeline Gonzales (Andrew), Caroline Gonzales, Carmen Romero, Iris Vigil, Harold B. (Jessica), Jonathan Vigil (Christy), Antonio Picaso, Adam Picaso (Marie), Nicholette Casillas (Eduardo), Abraham Picaso, Eva Vigil, Hammon Buck and Eddie Buck; 43 great grandchildren and 25 great great grandchildren.
She was loved dearly by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Her departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. We will cherish all the memories we made and moments we spent with our beloved mom and grandma.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel.
Rosary services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral mass will follow, with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family only. Masks are required.
Interment will follow at San Rogelio Cemetery in Ojo Feliz, N.M. Pallberars will be Samuel Lopez, Antonio Picaso, Harold B. Vigil, John A. Gonzales, Diego Lopez and John Walck. Honorary Pallberars will be all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuarynm.com
to sign the online register book.