Rose Serna, age 94, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home in Las Vegas, N.M.
She was born on April 10, 1925 to Hilario Lucero and Margaret Montano in Las Vegas, N.M.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Hilario Lucero/ Margaret and Jose Lino Rivera, husband: Tony Serna Sr., son: Tony Serna Jr., great-granddaughter: April Ulibarri.
She is survived by her daughters: Christine Serna of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Lizzie Aragon (Robert) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Maxine Martinez of Santa Fe, N.M.; daughter-in-law: Kathie Serna of Albuquerque, N.M.; close cousin: Margaret Sanchez of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: John, Christopher, Robert Jr., Marco (Meredith), Karen, Michael (Lisa), Steven (Elizabeth), Anthony, Jennifer, Ty (Brook), Jeffrey, great-grandchildren: Jacob, John III, Brooklynn and Marco Jr., cousins: Tessa (Richard), Henry, Raymond, Lauren, Mia and Aric, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins from Hatch and Rincon, NM; , other relatives and many friends, "She is also survived and loved by all who will forever remember her, as Grandma Rose."
Cremation will take place and a Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM.
1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 8, 2020