Rosendo A. Gonzales Jr., age 84, a longtime resident of Sena, N.M., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born on April 29, 1936 to Rosendo A. Gonzales Sr., and Filomena Medina Gonzales in Sena, N.M.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Maria F. Gonzales, parents: Rosendo A. and Filomena Gonzales, sisters: Clarita and Virginia Gonzales, brother: Evaristo Gonzales, grandson: B.J. Gonzales.

He is survived by his children: Benedict (Molly), Yvonne (Francisco), Clemente (Ramona) Rosendo III (Lori), Sandra, Curtis (Rella), Michael, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren, sister: Teresa Gonzales, brother: Fred Fernandez, sisters: Mela Kramer, Mary Alice Montaño, Emily Garcia (A.J.), Dorothy Ortiz, Martha Gonzales (Moises), Clara Burns (Herman), numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives from both sides of the Gonzales and Sena family.

Public viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 12-5 p.m.

For all services and viewing, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for family only and close friends. Must wear a face mask.

Rosary service will be recited on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow, both services to be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Villanueva, N.M., with Father Moses Nwankwo as Celebrant. Interment will follow on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with the following as Pall Bearers: Laila Gonzales, Jaqueline Griego, Estevan Gonzales, Rosendo Gonzales IV, Isiah Bazan and Preslie Gonzales. Honorary Bearers will be all his remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

