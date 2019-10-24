Ruben Salazar, age 66, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Ruben was born in Las Vegas, N.M., on April 23, 1953, to Vicente Salazar and Rose Bustos.
A Catholic, and a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M., Ruben enjoyed playing bingo and eating at the Spic and Span. Ruben was a big fan of the Denver Broncos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vicente and Rose Salazar, sister, Mary Lynn Vigil.
He is survived by his brothers and sister: Father George V. Salazar of Las Vegas, N.M.; Tony Salazar (Yolanda) of Santa Fe, N.M.; Ray Salazar and Mary of Las Vegas, N.M.; John Salazar (Mary) of Albuquerque, N.M.; Sally Gallegos of Las Vegas, N.M.; aunt: Celina Salazar of Rio Rancho, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.
Rosary will be recited on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 9 a.m. with the funeral mass to follow after rosary with services held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM, 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 25, 2019