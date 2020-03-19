Ruby E. Gonzales, 60, after battling a long illness, passed away in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Las Vegas and Albuquerque, N.M., with a few years living in Mobile, Ala. She was born on Feb. 4, 1960 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Frye Martinez.
Ruby was an artist and a teacher who enjoyed dancing and loved her girls more than anything. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother: Victoria Gonzales, her aunt: Amada Gloria Gonzales, and uncles: Fidel and Margarito Gonzales.
She is survived by her daughters: Crissy Gonzales, Carmen Romero, son-in-law: Juan Romero, Grandchildren: Diego, Jasmine, and Amanda, and mother: Frye Martinez.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 20, 2020