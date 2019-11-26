Rudy Chavez, age 65, passed into God's Glory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home in Holman, N.M.
He was born in Dixon, N.M., on June 9, 1954, to Jose O. Chavez and Rosabell Cruz.
Rudy enjoyed the outdoors, playing the guitar, loved music, he was a jack of many trades.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose O. and Rosabell Chavez, brother, Eloy Chavez, sister: Irene Valdez.
He is survived by his daughters: Trudy C. Herrera (David) of Alamosa, Colo.; Eileen Chavez, son: Francisco R. "Kiko" Chavez (Francesca) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Noah, Joel, Mallorie, Emma, Zane and Elias, brother: Sam Chavez (Martha) of Holman, NM; sister: Grace Ortega (Dan) of Amarillo, Tex.; mother of his children: Angela "Dini" Garduño of Thornton, Colo.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mora Valley Baptist Church (Rio de Casa) in Mora, N.M. Interment will follow at Presbyterian Cemetery in Holman, N.M., with the following serving as Casket Bearers: Francisco "Kiko" Chavez, Ernest Olivas, Melvin Lujan, Kenny Valencia, Cruz Chavez, Lawrence Lujan, Sam Chavez Jr, Noah Romero, Joseph Chavez, Peter Romero and Albert Trujillo. Honorary Bearers: Ben Montoya and Danny Trujillo.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue, Las Vegas, NM-1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Nov. 27, 2019