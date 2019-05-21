Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Elizabeth Orem. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Elizabeth Orem died Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Ruth favored her middle name, Elizabeth, and is missed by her partner, Joe Tomasik; sister Sarah Ann and husband George Smith; daughter, Mimi Elizabeth and husband, Kevin Overhulser; and her son John Matthew Orem and wife, Michelle Schumann.

She had two beloved grandchildren, Daniel McDonald and Ivy Orem, and one great-grandson, Alexander Mcdonald.

Elizabeth was born to John Norman and Baby Ruth Efferson in Baton Rouge, La.

She graduated from University High School in Baton Rouge and followed relatives and dreams to New Mexico, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, Magna cum laude, and later earning an M.S. in English literature from Stanford University.

Elizabeth worked as the Development Director for the College of Engineering at Texas Tech University and co-authored a book on business writing.

She returned to New Mexico to continue work as the Development Officer for Highlands University.

In retirement, she wrote "A Fine Frenzy: New Mexico Highlands University Artists and Writers in the 1960s," published in 2013.

Elizabeth supported all the arts and used her wit, courage, and generosity to encourage and validate the dreams of everyone she met.

Every friendship she took on was unique and cherished. She treasured her Spiritual Friends, Friends of the Integral Way, Water-coloring, and the Las Vegas Dream groups.

Elizabeth survived cancer and supported other survivors with compassion and empathy.

During her lifetime, Elizabeth Efferson-Orem lost her mother, father, brother John Whitney Efferson, and too many of her dear friends.

"As by choice, tenacity. With good will, serenity. In hope: Infinite Patience. You say, what? A painted bird; its beak open in song each day, dusk to dawn. Being happy while awaiting happiness." - E. Orem

We will celebrate Elizabeth's life July 28 in Las Vegas, N.M. At her wish, memorial contributions should go to the Excellence in the Art Scholarship at Highlands University, the Las Vegas Peace and Justice Center, or Friends of the Las Vegas National Refuge.

