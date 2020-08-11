1/1
Ruth Jones
1938 - 2020
Ruth Jones, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Rio Rancho, N.M. She was 82. Born on April 2, 1938, in Toronto, Canada, her family subsequently moved to the U.S., where she grew up in Connecticut and New York. When she was 20 years old, she met her future husband, David Jones, at a dance in Los Alamos, N.M. After traveling to New York to meet her family, David convinced her to leave nursing school and to move out to Las Vegas, N.M. They married and raised their five children on their ranch in Las Vegas.
She lived her life as a demonstration to everyone who knew her on how to be a loving, nurturing, supportive, selflessly generous, and humble person. The dining room table always had room for another place setting, and it wasn't unusual for her husband to bring complete strangers home for dinner at the last minute. She was the kind of person everyone loved.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband David and her son Victor. She is survived by her remaining children, Laura, Jennifer, David, and Mark (wife Cathy) and son Coleton; sister, Barbara and her two children Vickie and Jeff; grandchildren; great-grandson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Mass and a memorial service will be held in Las Vegas, N.M. at a later date.
Proverbs 31:10-12
An excellent woman (who is capable, spiritual, intelligent, and virtuous), who is he who can find her? Her value is more precious than jewels, and her worth is far above rubies and pearls. She comforts, encourages, and does only good and not evil all the days of her life.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
