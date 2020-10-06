Ruth Jones, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Rio Rancho, N.M. She was 82. Born on April 2, 1938, in Toronto, Canada, her family subsequently moved to the U.S., where she grew up in Connecticut and New York. When she was 20 years old, she met her future husband, David Jones, at a dance in Los Alamos, N.M. After traveling to New York to meet her family, David convinced her to leave nursing school and to move out to Las Vegas, N.M. They married and raised their five children on their ranch in Las Vegas. She was a faithful Catholic, hospitable homemaker, savvy businesswoman, friendly neighbor, animal lover and rescuer, and an articulate poet. A great joy for her was singing with the UWC Choir. She lived her life as a demonstration to everyone who knew her on how to be a loving, nurturing, supportive, selflessly generous, and humble person. The dining room table always had room for another place setting, and it wasn't unusual for her husband to bring complete strangers home for dinner at the last minute. She was the kind of person whom everyone loved.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband David and her son Victor. She is survived by her remaining children, Laura, Jennifer, David, and Mark; sister, Barbara; grandchildren, Coleton; great-grandson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Rosary service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Funeral mass will follow, with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family and immediate friends. Face masks are required.
Burial of cremains will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.
Proverbs 31:10-12
An excellent woman (who is capable, spiritual, intelligent, and virtuous), who is he who can find her? Her value is more precious than jewels, and her worth is far above rubies and pearls. She comforts, encourages, and does only good and not evil all the days of her life.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com
to sign the online register book.