Sadie C. Romero, 61, a lifetime resident of Cañada Bonita, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M.

She was born to Felipe Duran and Loyola Valdez on May 12, 1958, in Las Vegas. She enjoyed her life on the ranch and always had an open kitchen to whoever would visit.

She enjoyed taking care of her kids and grandkids. She was a good-hearted person who was loved by many and will be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Felipe and Loyola Duran; husband Andy Romero; brother Abel Duran; sister Patsy Reed; father-in-law Ben Romero; nephew A.J. Mares and brother-in-law Benji Romero.

She is survived by her children, Jolyn Romero (Jimmy) of Ojo Feliz, Andy Romero III (Valerie) of Cañada Bonita and Andrea Romero; grandchildren Layla Romero, Andie Romero and Anila Romero; her loving dog, Lenny; mother-in-law Viola Romero of Los Manuelas; sisters Irene Abnoy (Greg), Becky Duran, and Alice Duran, all of Albuquerque; brothers Bernie Duran (JoAnn) of Denver, Colo.; Edward Duran of Cheyenne, Wyo. and David Duran (Chilo) of Albuquerque; sisters-in-law Patsy Vigil (Victor) of Chimayo, N.M., and Betty Martinez (Larry) of Albuquerque; brothers-in-law Joseph Romero (Jessica) of Los Manueles; Robert Romero (Patricia) of Los Manueles; Alfredo Romero (Connie) of Canoncito, N.M.; Larry Romero of Los Manueles and Jimmy Romero (Rose) and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas with Pastor Hermano Eleijo Padilla as officiant.

Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701. Visit rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 26, 2019

