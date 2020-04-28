Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sadie Crespin. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Sadie Crespin, age 52, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, N.M. following an extended illness.

She was born in Las Vegas, N.M., on July 29, 1967 to Juan and Rose Crespin.

She enjoyed listening and dancing to Spanish music. She also enjoyed singing with her dad Juan. She worked for many years for Home Health at Victory and We Care Agencies. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Las Vegas, N.M.

She was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Rose Crespin, grandparents: Hilario and Gregora Crespin, Pablo and Apolonita Ulibarri, brothers: Leroy Crespin and Lee Irvin Crespin, sisters: Ida Crespin and Sadie Crespin.

She is survived by her two sons: Larry Romero Jr., and Dwight Mares, significant other; Johnny Fermin Mares, brother: Larry Crespin, sister: Maria Lupe Fernandez, two stepsons: Jake Mares, Ronnie Mares (Rene), two step daughters: Jeannie Mares and fiancée Chris Trujillo, Eva Garcia (Jeff), numerous grandchildren, nieces: Tracy Crespin, Ashley Fernandez (Anthony) one great-niece: Amy Rae Fernandez, brother-in-law: Joseph Garcia, uncles and aunts: Fermin Crespin, Tony Ulibarri (Tina), Helen Crespin and Marie Padilla, other relatives and many friends.

Services at a later date at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment will be held at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M., with the following serving as casket bearers: Jeffrey Garcia, Jake Mares, David Cordova, Joseph Garcia, Adrian Crespin and Ron Padilla.

