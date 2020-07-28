Sadie Padilla, 95, a lifelong resident of El Llanito was born Sept. 12, 1924 to the late Pablo Padilla and Juanita Crespin Padilla. Sadie was called home to the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her special niece and nephew, Geralyn and Michael Montoya, whom she considered her own children, along with their children Laura (Julian), Jeannie (Igor), and Lorenzo.
She was dedicated to loving and serving God throughout her lifetime. Sadie's life was centered on her strong faith and unwavering commitment to God and her family. She was devoted to being a caring and kind daughter, sister, auntie and nana.
Sadie was a humble woman, a devout Catholic that loved to pray, read her bible and watch EWTN. Sadie loved to crochet, quilt, embroider and punch needle work. She made the most beautiful dollies, runners, table cloths and blanket. Sadie was a great cook and loved to feed everyone that came to visit her.
In her early years, Sadie was a teacher in Chaperito and El Llanito, N.M. Sadie worked at Jayval Parachute Company where she supervised, trained and hand-made parachutes for soldiers fighting in World War II. She also worked at Levi Strauss Juan Factory and Yellow Front until they both closed.
Sadie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Ray, Fritz, Ben and Charlie; sisters: Rita Padilla Romero, Ofelia Antonia Padilla; nephews and nieces: Tony Romero Jr., Gilbert Romero, Louie Tito Romero, Mary Louse Lujan, Louie Romero, Shannon Padilla, Charles Padilla, Bruce Padilla, Jeannie Padilla, Stevie Padilla, Johnny Padilla and Connie Mollo.
She is survived by her sisters: Lucy Carrillo (Ray) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Angie Jacobson of Sacramento, Calif.; special nephew Ray Carrillo (Lisa and daughters Sofia) and special niece Bella Rodriguez (Alfonzo and son Aric). Sadie was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews and was admirable known as "Tia" or "Nana".
Our family would like to thank the many caretakers who have assisted Auntie Sadie throughout the years. A special thank you to Ana Rodriguez from Anvoi for her unwavering care and unconditional support for our elderly and their families as they are enduring their most difficult time.
Cremation has already taken place and a private rosary and Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. and the burial services will be held at El Cristo Rey Church Cemetery in El Llanito, N.M. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials be made to the Building Fund at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the loving care of Billy G. Rogers, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 425-9319.