Sallie L. Peterson, age 83, passed away on June 2, 2020. Sallie is survived by her husband Bruce R. Peterson; sisters-in-law Sandra Peterson and Barbara Jennrich; children, Amy (Steve) Hufnal (nee Peterson) Christopher (Leann) Peterson, grandson Alec (Kerstin) Peterson and granddaughter Sarah Peterson.

Sallie was a professional Decoupage artist, creating masterpieces and receiving numerous awards in national competitions. She left a lasting impression on many, both in Milwaukee, where she and Bruce grew up and spent almost all of their lives, until relocating to Las Vegas, N.M. She was dearly loved by all she knew.

Sallie, Bruce and Amy visited Kenya, East Africa several times, where she taught art to the young students at Ole Keene Primary School near the Maasai Mara.

Pumzika kwa Amani – rest in peace.

Both Sallie and Bruce were very excited to relocate to beautiful Las Vegas, N.M., and came to know the caring community their children have already experienced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church of Las Vegas, N.M

