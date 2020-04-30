Sally C. Roybal entered the Heavenly Kingdom of our Lord and Savior on April 27, 2020. She was born on March 3, 1950 to Anita Campos and Abundo Gallegos.
Sally loved to spend time with her family and joking with others. Her wittiness and love for her family was like her soul, unmatched.
She is preceded in death by her son Edward Roybal, mother Anita Campos, father Abundo Gallegos, brothers Joe S. Gallegos, Joe C. Gallegos, sister Suzann Gallegos, step-daughter Rosa Mares, and granddaughter Miranda Weathers.
She is survived by her husband Augustin Mares, children: June M. Trujillo, Freddie Roybal (Bernadette), Peter G. Roybal (Yvette), daughter-in-law Patsy Roybal, Augustin Mares Jr (Bernadette), Anthony Mares (Charlene), Judy Padilla (Jamie), Diane Reyes (Martin) and Stephanie Mares.
Grandchildren: Sallyann (Paul) Edward Jr., Alan, Suzy (Robert) Audrey (Geremy) Amanda, Brittany, Savannah, Dominic, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
Services are pending. Serving as pallbearers: Freddie, Peter, Augustin Jr., Edward, Anthony and Dominic.
Honorary pallbearers are Paul Martinez and Robert Baca.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 1, 2020