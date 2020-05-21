Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salomon Lujan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Salomon (Little Sal) N. Lujan, age 77, "Godfather of Music", a lifetime resident of San Miguel County, was called to join the choir of the angels on the early morning of May 11, 2020. He went peacefully with his family at his side.

He was born in El Canyon de las Manuelitas on Nov. 6, 1942 to the late Frances and Benjamin Lujan. He was raised by his grandparents the late Beatrice and Vicente Sanchez in Cañoncito until he decided to move to (town) Las Vegas. He was proceeded in death by an older sister Angela and became the oldest of 13 brothers and sisters. He was united in marriage to the late Helen Lujan on June 10, 1961. They were 6 months short of their 50th anniversary when she passed in 2011.

He loved and respected nature and taught his family to do the same. He farmed, ranched cattle and worked with horses (rode, trained, broke, shoed and raced). camping, fishing, hunting, scouting. Enjoyed it most with all his family.

He was a self-taught guitar player and continued performing until no longer able. He led several bands/different names with family members and other talented musicians. They performed from El Paso to Oklahoma, Wyoming, Colorado and all over New Mexico winning several awards. A lifetime Catholic was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and continued to play in several choirs for mass and funerals. (He performed over 500 final services). He worked as a firefighter, did construction, carpentry, mechanics, was a jack of all trades. He moved his family to Amarillo, Texas commuting every weekend to perform at different functions. He got certified as a Master Barber and retired from the New Mexico Behavioral Institute he also worked weekends with "Big" Sal Aguilar at Sal's Barbershop.

Beside the family mentioned above he was predeceased by his mother and father in law Adelina Chavez and Noverto Herrera, Compadre/brother-in-law Ray Solano, special sister and brother Irene Lopez and Benjamin (Benny) Lujan, Jr., nephews, Joseph Chavez and Benjamin F. Lujan and friend Leroy Vigil.

He is survived by his children: Margaret (Peggy) Lujan-DeJesus, John and Paula Lujan and Bernadette (Bundy) Martinez (David). His grandchildren Naomi DeJesus (Vic), Vanessa DeJesus (Russell), David DeJesus (Monica), Desiree Guardado (Antonio), Ashley Lujan (Tyran), Cheyanne and Savannah Lujan. Great grandchildren Santiago DeJesus and Teresita Montano. Special aunt Antonia Sanchez-Lujan (sister of Frances, 98 years young of Brighton, Colo.), Brothers and sisters: Robert Lujan, Sr.,( (Flora), Ruby Aragon (Larry), Freddie Lujan (Julia), Dorothy Aragon (Frank), Rose Ortiz (Ruben), Danny Lujan (Olivia) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Pita Vasquez (Ray), Julia Lujan of Santa Fe, N.M., Susan Lopez (Bobby), special brother-in-law Ernest Lopez of Rio Rancho and Annadine (Dina) Herrera (Julian) of Guadalupita, N.M..; Brothers and sisters-in-law; Flora Solano of Commerce City, Colo., Lawrence Chavez (Andra), Dorothy Aragon (Sam) and Fabiola Sanchez of Las Vegas, N.M., Gloria Trujillo (Ruben) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Sandra Belmontes (Armando) of Ohio. Godchildren; Sherrie Lujan, Renee Lopez, Angela Sena, Vanessa DeJesus, Joseph Trujillo, Juliana Maestas, Desiree Guardado and probably more, dozens of nieces and nephews countless relatives and many, many friends, whom he always welcomed with music and open arms.

