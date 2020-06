Services for Salomon N. Lujan, "Little Sal, Godfather of Music", who passed away on May 11, 2020, will be held on June 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. This will be a rosary with the funeral mass immediately following. Your attendance would be blessed and ask that we all continue to be safe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store