Samantha Shirley Saiz 37, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our lord on Feb. 23, 2020.

She was born to parents Sam Saiz and Jane Montano on Sept. 9, 1982, in Colorado Springs. Samantha graduated from West Las Vegas High School where she enjoyed playing volleyball. After high school she attended Luna Community College, where she got her degree in office administration. She was currently employed at Allsup's for the past year and a half.

Samantha is preceded in death by her father Sam Saiz, her grandmothers Corina Saiz and Lilia Crespin and uncles Leroy "Carro" Armijo and Jerry Crespin.

Samantha is survived by her loving son: Jared Saiz (Liz); loving mother: Jane Montano; brother: Sam Saiz Jr (Jessica); two sisters: Felicia and Renee Montano; special uncle/dad: Ralph Montano; her loving boyfriend: William Muller; numerous: nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Honorary pallbearers Ralph Montano, Jose Armijo, JuanCarlo Gutierrez, JD Yara, Adrian Gallegos, and Brandon Gallegos.

Rosary devotional services will be recited Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. Cremation has taken place, with burial of cremains at St. Anthony's Cemetery.

