Samuel Porfirio Aragon, a lifelong resident of Bernal, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

He was born to Alejandro Aragon and Petra Aragon on March 12, 1956, in Las Vegas, N.M.

He is preceded in death by his father Alejandro Aragon, brother Alex Aragon and sister Shirley Aragon.

He is survived by his wife Anita Aragon, daughter Patricia Aragon, son Jeremiah Aragon; brothers Dennis Aragon, Joseph Aragon and Alvin Aragon; sister Beatrice Yee; mother Petra Aragon and stepmother Cora Aragon.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Raynolds Ave, Las Vegas, NM 87701, 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

