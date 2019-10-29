Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Dee (Lujan) Archibeque. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Dee (Lujan) Archibeque, age 59, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, N.M.

Sandra was born in Las Vegas, N.M. on April 30, 1960 to Eduivijen Lujan and Alice Maestas.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend.

Her hobbies included going to the casino, making jigsaw puzzles, arts and crafts, she enjoyed camping, traveling, cooking, and she was always willing to give to others or offering her time.

She is preceded in death by her father: Eduivijen Lujan; brother: Darryll Lujan; sister: Darlene Lujan.

She is survived by her daughter: Tina Moore (Ashley) of Tucson, Ariz.; son: Santana Ulibarri (Leandra) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Myranda and Troy; great grandson: Kayden; mother: Alice Maestas of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Dewi Lujan of Las Vegas, N.M.; boyfriend: Johnny Tafoya & children George, Dannielle, Autumn, Kylie and Alia all of Las Vegas, N.M.; nieces and nephews: Leo (Monica), David (Vanessa), Jewell (Jacob), Christian and Marisa; great nieces and nephews; Alandra, Landen, Joaquin, Aluzema, Lyndsey, Michael, Ricky and Naomy; numerous: other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, with the Rev. Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will take place at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M. with the following serving as urn bearer: Johnny Tafoya. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dewi, Troy, Leo, David and Christian.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

