Longtime resident of Holman, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 5, 1934 in San Miguel, N.M., to Tranquilino Davis Leyba and Guadalupe Tapia Leyba. A Catholic, and a member of St. Gertrude Church in Mora, N.M.

Our precious Mommy Sara loved to bake bread, bake apple pies and make jelly. She loved to read, play solitaire and scrabble. She loved coffee and chocolate. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidering. Her favorite pet was her Chihuahua Daisey. She loved spending time with her husband Elias on the ranch and prayed the Rosary daily. Sara graduated from Santa Fe High and attend New Mexico Highlands University and obtained her Master's Degree in Education and Sara was an Elementary School Teacher in Mora Independence Schools for 30 years. Sara enjoyed going to many Political Rallies with her Uncle Willie. She had lots of fun going to the Santa Fe Fiestas and Zozobra. Her favorite Holiday was Halloween.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Tranquilino Davis Leyba and Guadalupe Leyba, husband: Elias Hurtado, son: Samuel Hurtado, sister: Magadelna Chavez, aunt and uncle that raised Sara: Willie and Luz Leyba.

She is survived by her sons: Ernesto Hurtado (Nancy), Elias Hurtado III (Beatrice) and Francisco Hurtado (Annette) all of Holman, N.M.; daughter: Elena Marrujo (Marty) of Las Quebraditas, N.M.; grandchildren: Raul Hurtado (Margeaux), Diego Hurtado (Micela), Sara Arellano (Rene), Elias Hurtado IV (Ikuko), Tranquilino Hurtado (Jessica), Genoveva Hurtado, MiQuela Gutierrez (Michael), Santiana Marrujo (Austin), Natalia Marrujo and Allen Lyons, great-grandchildren: Elia, Leif, Cash, Larkenne, Elias, Caleb, Ernesto, Luciano, special nephew: Elias S. Hurtado of Taos, N.M.; sister: Josie Chavez of Albuquerque, N.M.; , brothers: Bernie Leyba (Mary) of Santa Fe, N.M.; Tony Leyba (Condrada) of san Antonio, Tex.; sisters-in-law: Teresina Cordova (Ben) of Santa Fe, NM; Lucaria Hurtado of Taos, N.M.; Esperanza Guillen (Frank) Alcade, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary will be recited on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father Timothy Muerer as celebrant. Interment will follow at San Isidro cemetery in Holman, N.M. Casket Bearers will be Raul Hurtado, Diego Hurtado, Elias Hurtado IV, Tranqulino Hurtado, Elias S. Hurtado and Austin Montoya. Honorary Bearers will be all of her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

