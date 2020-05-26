Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Senaida Bustos. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Senaida G. Bustos, age 77, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 1, 1943 to Fidel Garcia and Matilde Herrera in Las Vegas, N.M. She graduated from West Las Vegas, and retired from the U.S. Forest Service. She enjoyed playing bingo, taking her grandchildren on nature drives, listening to them play sports on the radio, watching western movies, listening to Spanish music, and being surrounded by family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Fidel and Matilde, beloved daughter: Dorothy Bustos, great-granddaughter: Haleigh Bustos; daughter-in-law: Mary Bustos, brothers; Amado, Mel, Joe, and sister Nellie.

She is survived by her sons: David Bustos, Don Bustos (Etta) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Darren Bustos (Cynthia) of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren: Valerie (Dirk), Justin (Karli), Caelin (Ricardo), DJ (Gracie), Vera Jo (Lindsey), Sarah (Anthony), Deanna (Warren Jr.), Jenna and Derek, great-grandchildren: Caiden, Damien, Adrielle, Mason and Emma, brothers and sisters: Ralph Garcia, Caroline Cornejo both of Las Vegas, N.M.; Bernie Garcia (Teresita) of Santa Fe, N.M.; Anna Baca (Jimmy) of Las Vegas, N.M.; and Lois Garcia (Viola) of Mora, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M.

Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with the following serving as Pall Bearers; Justin Bustos, DJ Bustos, Derek Bustos, Anthony Cantu, Abraham Garcia and Victor Cornejo. Honorary Bearers will be all of her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Victory Home Health Services for its dedicated and loving care during her lengthy illness. Specifically her most recent caregivers, Teresa Johnson Billie, Kassandra Gonzales, Reina Martinez, Kristen Ortiz, and the numerous others throughout the years. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for private friends and family only.

