Shana Storey, 43, resident of Las Vegas, left this earth way too soon on Wednesday May 6, 2020.
Born on Feb. 6, 1977, in Santa Fe, N.M., she was preceded in death by her grandfather Jim Storey.
She was a loving granddaughter, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She always had a smile on her face and knew how to make everyone laugh. She loved animals and loved helping others.
Shana is survived by her grandmother, Lou Storey; mother, Regina Gallegos; two brothers, Loren Quintana and Steven Varela; Two sisters, Katrina Stansbury, and Lindsay Varela.
At this time there will not be a service. Please respect the families wishes.
The family has designated The Samaritan House for memorial contributions: https://lvsamaritan.org/causes/integration-of-homeless-to-society/.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from May 28 to May 29, 2020.