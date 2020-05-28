Shana Storey
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shana Storey, 43, resident of Las Vegas, left this earth way too soon on Wednesday May 6, 2020.
Born on Feb. 6, 1977, in Santa Fe, N.M., she was preceded in death by her grandfather Jim Storey.
She was a loving granddaughter, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She always had a smile on her face and knew how to make everyone laugh. She loved animals and loved helping others.
Shana is survived by her grandmother, Lou Storey; mother, Regina Gallegos; two brothers, Loren Quintana and Steven Varela; Two sisters, Katrina Stansbury, and Lindsay Varela.
At this time there will not be a service. Please respect the families wishes.
The family has designated The Samaritan House for memorial contributions: https://lvsamaritan.org/causes/integration-of-homeless-to-society/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved