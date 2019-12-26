Sharon Fisher left this earth on Dec. 14, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Robert Allen Fisher, her mother Barbara (Bobbie) Pendegraft, brother Mike and Lori Pendegraft, sisters-in-law Kathy and Mary Ann Fisher, nephews, nieces, grandnephew and grandnieces.
She is preceded in death by her father Glen Pendegraft and her in-laws, Bill and Angie Fisher.
She will be greatly missed. She loved music, traveling and occasionally taking Mom to the casino and dinner.
Services will be held on Jan, 18, 2020 at United Methodist Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 27, 2019