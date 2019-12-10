Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon (Collins) Romero. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Collins Romero was born to Ralph and Olive Collins on May 17, 1946 in Faith, South Dakota. She passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Olive Collins, brothers, Alfred and Richard Collins, husband, Joe N. Romero, in-laws Samuel and Agapita Romero, and numerous other family members. Sharon fought a tough fight against brain cancer for the past two and a half years and during the trials and tribulations of this battle, she never lost her feisty nature. She was known to be tough and spirited and yet always made it a point to help people.

She never ran from a challenge and was not afraid of hard work whether it be physical labor on a construction site or stepping in to help a family member in need. She firmly believed that if you had a job, you better get it done, even if it meant driving through the night to get her to a family reunion this past September in South Dakota. She and her husband Joe were a great support to extended family members often caring for nephews, nieces, grandchildren or anyone who needed support. She loved them all dearly to the very end. She dearly loved her memories and family in South Dakota and looked forward to her yearly trek back to catch up with extended family and friends. She cherished the time she spent with them. She loved cooking her famous Navajo Tacos and Jalapeno stew for her family and dancing to Dwight Yoakam and teaching her grand kids to wrestle.

Sharon is survived by her sons: John Romero (Mercy), Jerry Romero (Charmaine) all of El Turqullio, N.M.; Randy Romero (Lynette) of Santa Fe, N.M.; Joseph Martinez of Wyoming, daughter: Stacy J. Vigil (David) of Los Chupaderos, N.M.; grandson raised as a son: Joshua Romero (Franchesca) of Ojo Sarco, N.M.; granddaughter raised as daughter: Allissa Martinez of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren: Chris (Mindy), Jonathan (Christina), Andrea, Mercedes (Anthony), Brandi, and Bianca and their mother Florence Romero, Joslin, Warren (Leana),Taylor and Devon, 25 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law: Gloria Haws-Jeffers of Santa Fe, N.M.; Rebecca Romero of Mora, N.M.; and Toni Collins of Pierre, S.D.; special nephew: Joey Collins, close family friend: Yolanda Martinez of El Turquillo, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Romero Family Cemetery at Los Chupaderos, NM.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Sharon Collins Romero was born to Ralph and Olive Collins on May 17, 1946 in Faith, South Dakota. She passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Olive Collins, brothers, Alfred and Richard Collins, husband, Joe N. Romero, in-laws Samuel and Agapita Romero, and numerous other family members. Sharon fought a tough fight against brain cancer for the past two and a half years and during the trials and tribulations of this battle, she never lost her feisty nature. She was known to be tough and spirited and yet always made it a point to help people.She never ran from a challenge and was not afraid of hard work whether it be physical labor on a construction site or stepping in to help a family member in need. She firmly believed that if you had a job, you better get it done, even if it meant driving through the night to get her to a family reunion this past September in South Dakota. She and her husband Joe were a great support to extended family members often caring for nephews, nieces, grandchildren or anyone who needed support. She loved them all dearly to the very end. She dearly loved her memories and family in South Dakota and looked forward to her yearly trek back to catch up with extended family and friends. She cherished the time she spent with them. She loved cooking her famous Navajo Tacos and Jalapeno stew for her family and dancing to Dwight Yoakam and teaching her grand kids to wrestle.Sharon is survived by her sons: John Romero (Mercy), Jerry Romero (Charmaine) all of El Turqullio, N.M.; Randy Romero (Lynette) of Santa Fe, N.M.; Joseph Martinez of Wyoming, daughter: Stacy J. Vigil (David) of Los Chupaderos, N.M.; grandson raised as a son: Joshua Romero (Franchesca) of Ojo Sarco, N.M.; granddaughter raised as daughter: Allissa Martinez of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren: Chris (Mindy), Jonathan (Christina), Andrea, Mercedes (Anthony), Brandi, and Bianca and their mother Florence Romero, Joslin, Warren (Leana),Taylor and Devon, 25 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law: Gloria Haws-Jeffers of Santa Fe, N.M.; Rebecca Romero of Mora, N.M.; and Toni Collins of Pierre, S.D.; special nephew: Joey Collins, close family friend: Yolanda Martinez of El Turquillo, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Romero Family Cemetery at Los Chupaderos, NM.Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the on register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close