Sheila GeorgeAnn Chavez, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away April 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina Roberta Stefanie Gallegos; her grandparents, Leopoldo and Simonita Gallegos; uncle Leopoldo Gallegos Jr., cousins Roseann Gallegos, Abel Lucero, Joe Lucero and Anthony Garcia.

She is survived by her son, Matthew Garcia, her lifelong partner, Edward Gallegos; granddaughters Ahbrianna Garcia and Katherine Padilla; grandsons John Padilla and Mario Padilla.

She is survived by her parents, Jacobo and Rose Rael; one sister, Josephine Chavez; two brothers, Gabriel Chavez and Joe Tapia (Jennifer Tapia); aunts Alice Arguello, Mary Romero, Senaida Garcia; nephews Daniel Gallegos, Steven Martinez, Joe Tapia Jr., Marcus Tapia, Dominic Tapia, Sean, Tapia and Michaelray Tafoya; nieces Azzarae Tapia Ashley Chavez, Felicia St. Pierre, Denise Martinez, Deanna Martinez and several grandnieces nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date. The family is asking for privacy during this hard time.

Thank you to all who have expressed condolences.

