Sister Maria Concepcion (Conchita) Carrillo, 90, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. She was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Ysleta, Texas, to José Dolores and Josephina Carrillo.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Maria Concepcion "Conchita" Carrillo.
She is preceded in death by her parents and by siblings José "Lolo" Carrillo, Josephine Gallegos, Maria Garcia and Rogelio Carrillo.
She is survived by siblings Romelia Carrillo, Ray Carrillo and Thomas Carrillo.
A service is set for Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, County Road 59, Los Cerrillos, N.M.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 27, 2019