Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Sunday, April 7, 2019, Stella Allen of Las Vegas, passed away at age 86.

Stella was born June 21, 1932, in Watrous, N.M. Her family later moved to Las Vegas, N.M., where she met Pat Allen, and the two later married.

After having two sons and working for many years, she retired from Foundation Reserve Insurance Co.

Stella was truly happiest when spending time with her family and doing things for others; whether it was being there for every baseball game, teaching her granddaughter how to bake or picking up her sister to go for a ride, family was the center of Stella's world.

Later in life, she especially enjoyed weekly visits with her sister Fran and niece Phyllis.

Stella was an excellent cook and baker, making cakes, tortillas, and mashed potatoes that were second to none. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, listening to music, and watching the hummingbirds in the summertime.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents Perfecto and Aurelia Salazar, her husband Pat Allen, brother Perry Salazar, and sisters Dora Mueller, Lila Miller, and Maria Finley.

She is survived by her sons, John Allen (Mary) and James and wife Veronica Allen, grandchildren Michael (Sarita), J.J., and Jamie, great-grandchildren Miclo, Eleazar, Saul, Amor, Sarai, Jaiden and Madison; sister Fran Lisenbee, brothers Robert Salazar and Barney Salazar (Rae) Salazar, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary devotional services will be recited Thursday, May 16, 2019, 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be conducted at 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, with both services at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.

Burial of cremains will take place at Santa Rita de Cascia Cemetery in Bernal, N.M., with honorary pall bearers Leo Montoya, C.J. Patterson, Eric Knezevich, Michael John Allen, J.J. Allen and Jaiden Allen.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Sunday, April 7, 2019, Stella Allen of Las Vegas, passed away at age 86.Stella was born June 21, 1932, in Watrous, N.M. Her family later moved to Las Vegas, N.M., where she met Pat Allen, and the two later married.After having two sons and working for many years, she retired from Foundation Reserve Insurance Co.Stella was truly happiest when spending time with her family and doing things for others; whether it was being there for every baseball game, teaching her granddaughter how to bake or picking up her sister to go for a ride, family was the center of Stella's world.Later in life, she especially enjoyed weekly visits with her sister Fran and niece Phyllis.Stella was an excellent cook and baker, making cakes, tortillas, and mashed potatoes that were second to none. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, listening to music, and watching the hummingbirds in the summertime.Stella was preceded in death by her parents Perfecto and Aurelia Salazar, her husband Pat Allen, brother Perry Salazar, and sisters Dora Mueller, Lila Miller, and Maria Finley.She is survived by her sons, John Allen (Mary) and James and wife Veronica Allen, grandchildren Michael (Sarita), J.J., and Jamie, great-grandchildren Miclo, Eleazar, Saul, Amor, Sarai, Jaiden and Madison; sister Fran Lisenbee, brothers Robert Salazar and Barney Salazar (Rae) Salazar, and numerous nieces and nephews.Rosary devotional services will be recited Thursday, May 16, 2019, 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be conducted at 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, with both services at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.Burial of cremains will take place at Santa Rita de Cascia Cemetery in Bernal, N.M., with honorary pall bearers Leo Montoya, C.J. Patterson, Eric Knezevich, Michael John Allen, J.J. Allen and Jaiden Allen.Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close