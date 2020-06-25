Stella Lucero

Stella V. Lucero, age 95, lived in Ocate, N.M. most of her life. Stella was born Sept. 1, 1924 to Frank Valdez and Adelina Uliberri in Naranjos, N.M.

Stella was a Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Ocate.

Stella met her future husband Jose Guillermo, (Willie), as a child but they became reacquainted when both were students at Highlands University. They were married soon after graduation.

She received her Bachelor's degree at Highlands University in 1945 and was very proud of this accomplishment. She began teaching grade school in Wagon Mound in 1946 and remained there, with a brief stint at Ojo Feliz School, for 41 years. Stella stayed in Wagon Mound in her early teaching days to care for her mother. She retired in 1987 to care for her husband.

Stella enjoyed teaching and interacting with her fourth grade students. She was good to her students, bringing fudge and candy bars for rewards. She also enjoyed teaching her students square dancing. Stella used to take students to Albuquerque for an end of the year reward trip.

Stella enjoyed bingo and made baby quilts for all the new arrivals. She greatly enjoyed the company of her neighbors in the Ocate area.

Stella is preceded in death by husband Jose, parents Frank and Adelina, and brothers Frances, Eldie, and Arturo. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service Catholic Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., Tuesday June 30 at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Veteran's National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M., where she will rest next to her beloved Willie.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no reception.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM.

