Steve Chavez, age 60, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was born to Marcelino Chavez and Sylvia Marie Martinez on May 12, 1959, in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was a Catholic and member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M.
He loved fishing, horseback riding, spending time with his granddaughter.
He is preceded in death by his father: Marcelino Chavez; brother: Patrick Chavez; nephew: Roger Archuleta.
He is survived by his son: Paul Steven Chavez (Celine) of Las Vegas, NM; granddaughter: Jazmine Chavez; brother: Bill Daniel (Tammy) of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters: Rose Archuleta, Berna Chavez (Reyes) both of Las Vegas, N.M.; nieces: Annette Archuleta (Andrew) of Las Vegas, NM Marie Cannon (Chris) and Kayla Daniel all of Las Vegas, Nev.; numerous: aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Rosary devotional services will be recited on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 7 p.m.. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 9 a.m. with Father Timothy Meurer as celebrant. Both services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Interment will follow at the San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on July 17, 2019